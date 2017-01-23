Decatur police investigating January 22 armed robbery at Family Video

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Family Video, located in the 200 block of North 22nd Street, late Sunday night.

Decatur police say the armed robbery happened at about 11:30 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the incident, police say a man entered the business, demanded money, and left after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

Detectives say the suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, standing between 5'9" and 5'11", and weighing between 260 and 280 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. We will provide more information as it becomes available.