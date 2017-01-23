HSHS adding Shelbyville hospital to list of affiliates

SHELBYVILLE - Hospital Sisters Health System officials say they will release the name of the organization's newest affiliate hospital during a ceremony Monday afternoon.

Officials say the hospital formerly known as Shelby Memorial Hospital will be renamed following the ceremony in Shelbyville. This hospital will be the 15th HSHS affiliate hospital, joining several other hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin.

According to a news release, the affiliation will help "expand services, attract more providers, and bring a broader range of quality healthcare to the Shelby County area."

