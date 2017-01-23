Logan County residents invited to Relay For Life Kick-Off Event

LINCOLN - Logan County residents who are interested in participating in the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life are encouraged to attend a "Kick-Off Potluck and Meeting" in Lincoln on January 23.

The event will be held at Lincoln Christian Church, starting at 6:00 p.m. Individuals who have never participated in a Relay For Life are encouraged to join the festivities, along with former committee leaders and members.

The Relay For Life is an American Cancer Society-sponsored event that honors loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer, while raising money to help fund the battle against cancer.

