EPA hosting open house regarding Pillsbury Mills cleanup efforts

CHICAGO - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is inviting central Illinois residents to attend an open house on January 24 regarding cleanup efforts at the Pillsbury Mills site in Springfield.

The open house will be held at Lincoln Library, located at 326 South 7th Street, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. EPA officials say they plan to remove asbestos-contaminated material and other hazardous substances from the property.

Residents of neighborhoods around the former plant have voiced their concerns about the site being a potential health hazard. In May 2016, a Sherman man was indicted on several federal charges related to alleged illegal asbestos removal at the site.

