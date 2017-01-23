BREAKING: Officer injured in shooting, father says suspect dead

UPDATE (3:25 PM): A family member of the person involved in an altercation with a Springfield Police Officer tells WAND News that that individual is dead.

The suspect's father told WAND News that his son had died at around 3 PM on Monday, January 23. His son had been involved in an incident with a Springfield officer Monday afternoon, which resulted in his death.

WAND News will continue to provide more updates on the situation as we receive them.

------------------------------------------------------------------

SPRINGFIELD - A Springfield Police Officer and one other person have been wounded during a shooting incident that happened on the city's northwest side Monday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the area of Carpenter and Walnut Streets in Springfield. During the incident, a Springfield Police Officer was injured, and the suspect was wounded by gunfire. Both have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.