Scovill Zoo seeking volunteers, hosting free training classes

DECATUR - Do you enjoy working with animals and children? If so, you're encouraged to attend volunteer training classes at Scovill Zoo.

The classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., beginning February 6. Attendees will learn more about animal handling techniques, and will receive instruction regarding volunteer duties.

No experience is required to attend the free class series, but you must be 18 years of age or older. Additionally, background checks must be completed before attendees are scheduled to volunteer.

For more information about these classes, or to sign up, click here.