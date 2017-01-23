IDOR fraud prevention efforts save taxpayers $20 million in 2016

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Revenue says tax return fraud prevention efforts have resulted in more than $20 million being saved in 2016.

According to a news release, IDOR officials say they saw a 250 percent increase in the amount of money the prevention efforts saved taxpayers and the state from 2015 to 2016. IDOR Director Connie Beard says that money "would have otherwise fallen into the hands of criminals that continue in their attempts to perpetrate fraud at the state and national level."

IDOR officials also say that the 2017 Tax Filing Season begins on January 23, and that residents are encouraged to file their returns electronically, and to request a direct deposit of their refunds to a checking or bank account. Additionally, returns may be filed through the IDOR's free online account management program, MyTax Illinois.

