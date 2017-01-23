Officer involved in Jan. 23 shooting released from hospital, named

UPDATE (7:45 PM, 1/24): Springfield Police tell WAND News an officer placed on administrative leave earlier today has been released from the hospital.

44-year-old Officer John Shea was discharged from HSHS St. John's Hospital late Tuesday afternoon, where he was being treated for injuries sustained in a fight with 27-year-old Daniel Rogers on January 23 in the 500 block of West Carpenter Street. Officer Shea was treated for multiple facial fractures while at St. John's.

The Illinois State Police continue to thoroughly investigate this incident, which resulted in Rogers being shot and killed by Officer Shea.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPRINGFIELD - A Springfield police officer involved in a fatal police action shooting Monday remained hospitalized for facial fractures he sustained from the altercation. According to Springfield police, the officer was also placed on administrative leave.

Illinois State Police officials say the shooting happened in the 500 block of West Carpenter Street at about 10:35 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, troopers say Springfield Police received several reports around 10:12 a.m. of a white male in the area who was acting erratic and was allegedly throwing objects at passing vehicles. Officers dispatched to the scene were initially unable to find anyone. However, the Springfield Police Department received more reports about the person at about 10:35 a.m., and an officer located the individual at this time.

Authorities say the male allegedly began to throw objects at the officer's squad car, at which time the officer got out of his squad car and began talking to the man. As the officer approached, the man turned around and "assumed a posture like he wanted to be handcuffed." The officer placed one of the subject's wrists in the handcuffs, at which time the man allegedly turned around and struck the officer. During the ensuing confrontation, troopers say the officer drew his weapon and shot the man.

Following the shooting, ISP officials say lifesaving measures were started, and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he would later be declared dead due to his injuries. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards identified the man as Daniel Rogers, 27. An autopsy has been scheduled for January 24.

The officer, a 15-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of facial fractures. The officer was equipped with a body camera, and ISP officials and the State's Attorney's Office are reviewing the footage at this time. The video and other evidence will not be released until the investigation is complete.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.