Menards Website Glitch: Chair Falsely Labeled as $0.01

Steel patio chairs that usually cost hundreds of dollars were listed on the Menards website for just $0.01.

Sean Stone from Decatur bought 500 of the chairs online after seeing the deal on social media over the weekend.

"Quite a few people were sharing it. At first I thought it was some annoying gag or hack to get money. I finally clicked on it and seen if it was real and it went directly to the Menards site," explains Stone.

Stone was not alone; many others in Central Illinois also took advantage of the steal of a deal.

"I bought 40 total, but I did two separate purchases because I didn't think it was going to work, but then it went through and they charged me, so I figured I'd do it again," says Cole Johnson, who also bought chairs.

"I bought 100 of them, saw it was confirmed," says Richie Cramer, another Menards customer. "Later on, I read the fine print and it said they would not honor any incorrect internet prices."

Johnson and Cramer say it's not worth going to get their money back.

"It's a dollar, so I probably won't," says Cramer.

"There's a lot of people that are furious that they have to go to the store to get their money. They may have bought 6 chairs at 63 cents, and live 25 minutes away from the store, so it's not worth it," says Stone.

As for the deal being too good to be true, Johnson says he knew it was. "Yeah, for the most part I figured [it was too good to be true,] but I'd figured I try it anyway. I was only losing a few cents."

The Menards website has since been updated, listing the chairs at $358.

Menards Spokesperson, Jeff Abbott, released a statement saying: “For a brief period over the weekend a chair appeared on our website priced at 1¢. This chair was a figment of a computer’s imagination and we are diligently looking into the cause of this temporary and isolated glitch. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused. Obviously, if anyone actually ordered one, we will be very prompt in returning their penny.”