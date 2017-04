SPRINGFIELD -- Lanphier reclaimed capital city supremacy from crosstown rival Southeast at the City Tournament, thanks in large part to a showstopping performance from Yaakema Rose.

The senior produced highlight after highlight on both sides of the court.

When it was all said and done he had 26 points, 11 rebounds, and a new nickname: "The Rosemanian Devil".

Click the video above to hear why Rose says the City title game was a must win.