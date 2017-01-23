CSX train derails in Danville, Delays traffic

DANVILLE – Two railroad crossings in Danville were closed temporarily on Monday after a southbound CSX train collided with another, causing six cars to derail.

CSX Corporate officials say it happened at around 1:30 PM on January 23. The train collided with a stopped train near East Liberty Lane in Danville, causing a total of six cars from the two trains to derail and stop traffic at the East Liberty and Voorhees crossings.

The two trains involved were both traveling from Chicago to Nashville, Tennessee, when the collision happened.

The moving train had two locomotives and 155 cars total, including 87 loads and 68 empty cars. The stopped train had four locomotives and 145 cars total, including 108 loads and 37 empty cars. Both trains were carrying a variety of freight, including grain and grain products, paper products, potatoes, cooking oil and lumber products.

There were no injuries to the crew of either train, and no hazardous materials were involved in the collision.

Vermilion County authorities were notified of the event, along with the Mayor of Danville and Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency. CSX officials were also responding to the scene with contractors assisting to re-rail the cars and restore the site.

CSX officials released a statement saying they do not take even the smallest crashes lightly.

“Safety is CSX’s highest priority, and that includes the safety of our employees and the communities where we operate. Our goal is zero accidents, and we work to achieve that goal every day. The cause of this incident will be investigated, and any lessons learned through the investigation will be applied to avoid additional, similar events in the future.”

As of 4:50 PM, WAND News crews at the scene confirmed the collision had been mostly cleaned up.