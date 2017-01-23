Hospitals Warn Against Immediate ACA Repeal

Decatur – Warnings that some Illinois hospitals could be in trouble if there is an immediate repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, without an adequate replacement.

“If we do that without a replacement it will be the single most irresponsible thing I’ve seen in Congress,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “forcing closures and cutbacks in vital hospitals in downstate Illinois. It’s an irresponsible thing not to have a replacement.”

Hospitals are also warning a well-thought-out replacement needs to be in place.

“It’s very important that we don’t delay the replacement and let it languish in a state for two or three years while they figure out what replacement looks like,” stated Ed Curtis CEO & President of Memorial Health System. His hospital serves two congressional districts. “We’ve seen 29,000 additional people gain access to health insurance since the Affordable Care Act came out in 2010.”

Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, tells WAND News the Republican Congress will eventually provide a plan which is better than Obamacare.

“It’s going to take some time to really have us, really allow us to put together a plan that’s going to benefit all Americans and be a better way than what we’re seeing with this plan,” Davis said. “I would think that we ought to do something like the federal employees do. Plans that you can go anywhere in the country and actually utilize the plan.”

There is also concern for insurance markets.

“I just met with the CEO of a major health insurance company, the biggest in our state, she’s in fear of what this means to the insurance markets,” Senator Durbin said.

Critical access hospitals are heavily dependent on the Medicaid program, and repealing healthcare would mean the loss of $37.4 billion in federal Medicaid spending for Illinois between 2019 and 2028.