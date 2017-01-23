33-year-old woman faces charges for robbing two stores

SPRINGFIELD – A Springfield woman is in custody after she reportedly robbed two stores on Stevenson Drive early Saturday morning.

33-year-old Jami R. Bermel was charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery, after she is alleged to have enter both the Circle K gas station and the Mobile Super Pantry on January 21 and stolen money from both stores.

Springfield Police say Bermel reportedly entered the Circle K gas station on Stevenson Drive at 1:16 AM on Saturday and implied to staff that she had a weapon. Bermel then took money from the cash register and left the store on foot.

At 5:15 AM that same day, Bermel is accused of having entered the Mobile Super Pantry, also on Stevenson Drive, and again implying she was armed and taking money from that store’s cash register as well. She once again fled the store on foot.

No one was injured in either robbery.

Bermel is now in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

Anyone with more information on these crimes is encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.