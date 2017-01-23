Shelby Memorial Hospital joins HSHS and becomes Good Shepherd Hospital

SHELBYVILLE – A new hospital joined the Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) today, bringing the system’s number of affiliates up to 15.

At a ceremony on Monday, January 23, Shelby Memorial Hospital became the 15th HSHS hospital affiliate and was renamed to become HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital. Most Reverend Thomas John Paprocki, Bishop, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, was in attendance to officiate the blessing and dedication of the new affiliate.

The intent with this newest affiliation is to continue to improve the patient experience and health care delivery throughout Shelby County by better aligning resources among the two organizations.

“Over our 140-year history, HSHS has been successful in delivering high quality, compassionate care in the communities we have been invited to serve. Our goal is to keep health care services local and provide patients with seamless access to specialty care through our highly integrated health care system,” explains Mary Starmann-Harrison, HSHS president and CEO.

Of the 15 hospitals HSHS operates, St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham and St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur are within 35 miles of Shelbyville, and St. John’s Hospital in Springfield is located less than 60 miles away.

HSHS Medical Group – an affiliated physician practice with a large network throughout Illinois – also has an office located in Shelbyville.

“The new affiliation will allow HSHS and Good Shepherd Hospital to share clinical knowledge and best practices, leverage operational capabilities and extend physician and colleague expertise in the region to better serve the needs of patients in Shelby County,” said E.J. Kuiper, president and CEO, HSHS Central Illinois Division.

