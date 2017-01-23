All Safe After Train Derails in Danville

All Safe After Train Derails in DanvillePosted:
-
Two Men Arrested for Indecent Solicitation in Decatur
DECATUR IL (WAND) - A Michigan man and a Decatur man arrested in separate indecent solicitation cases Wednesday.
-
Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting
Police are investigating a deadly crash and shooting from Tuesday evening in Springfield.
-
Lead found in DPS drinking water
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A local school is taking a proactive approach to make sure water is safe for children.
-
Illini land 'Mr. Basketball' Mark Smith
EDWARDSVILLE -- Four current players in the Illinois basketball program have carried an equivalent or greater recruiting ranking as Mark Smith (No. 74 according to 247Sports' composite totem pole). But that doesn't mean the 2017 Mr. Basketball winner's commitment on Wednesday evening didn't make the biggest splash in years. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman's tweet sums up the optimism that rippled through the fan base after Smith's announcement at Edwardsville High: "Do ...
-
Woman arrested for voter fraud in Macon County
A woman has been arrested for voter fraud in Macon County, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department.
-
Meridian's Getz leaps over obstacles on track and in life
MACON -- Meridian junior Cameron Getz is flat-out explosive. Whether beating defenses to the edge on a bootleg in football, blowing past defenders on the basketball court or plowing ahead in a relay race in track, Getz has the kind of speed and quickness kids dream about. But that's not even mentioning his best sport: high jump, in which his personal best of 6 feet, 8 inches will put him in contention for the state title. Even more amazing is the fact he soars over bars as tall as ...
-
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and battery of a person.
-
Decatur motorcycle crash victim identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a 68-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash near the Avon Theatre Monday afternoon.
-
Saying farewell to Greenwood Cemetery's director
DECATUR- Lynn Dixon has been the Director of Greenwood Cemetery for more than two years. He stepped into the position to serve as a supervisor of the cemetery after the historic site had been vandalized on numerous occasions. Throughout his journey as Director, he has been able to reduce vandalism and maintain historic records for the cemetery. Dixon said, " the joy in me, I cant explain and i don't know why, but i love it." Dixon says the Decatur Township...
-
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.