All Safe After Train Derails in Danville

Posted:
Danville, IL -

Around 1:30 Monday afternoon a southbound CSX train collided with another stopped train near East Liberty Lane in Danville, causing a total of six cars from the two trains to derail.

Neither crew from either of the trains sustained any injuries and no hazardous materials were involved.

Those who live in the area where the accident took place say this is the first time they've ever seen an incident like this happen.

"It's not uncommon to hear some train noise when they start or stop,” said Mark Ottarski who lives next to railroad tracks. “You always hear a little bit of crunching, and that’s what I thought this was but it went on for a lot longer like maybe 10 to 15 seconds, and it was a lot louder. I was shaken you could feel the ground shake we were in the house and felt it. We didn't really know for sure I looked out our window over there and it looked like there were some cars out of alignment from what I could see and that was the clue that there was something big going on. Then we came outside and figured it out."

The two trains involved were both traveling from Chicago to Nashville, Tennessee. The cause of the crash will be investigated to ensure it won’t happen again. The moving train had two locomotives and 155 cars total, including 87 loads and 68 empty cars. The stopped train had four locomotives and 145 cars total, including 108 loads of freight and 37 empty cars. Both trains were carrying a variety of freight including grain and grain products, paper products, potatoes, cooking oil and lumber products.

CSX crews remain on scene with heavy equipment trying to re-rail the derailed train cars. There is no time table on when on when they will finish.

