Cold Air Set to Return

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - It has been 8 days since the last time temperatures have dropped below freezing. A system to our west continues to develop and will bring a pattern change to the Midwest. Freezing temperatures will make a return by Thursday and linger into the weekend.

A low pressure system will track across the central Plains Tuesday and will be in northwestern Illinois Wednesday morning. A warm front will slide through allowing very mild air to surge in Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Highs will reach the upper 40s Tuesday and middle 40s Wednesday. A cold front will slide through Wednesday late morning with temperatures falling during the day. Forecast models are hinting at a few flurries north of I-74 Wednesday evening.

Questions revolve around the weekend with respect to upper level disturbances that could produce a few flurries. Cold air will be in place, enough moisture around, and some energy could help to produce a few flurries. No accumulation is expected but don't be surprised if you see a few flakes. I am going to leave the mention out of the graphics at this time be stay tuned they might need to be added in.