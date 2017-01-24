Menard County woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder

ATHENS - A Menard County woman who faced multiple murder charges in connection with the September 2015 death of her husband has pled guilty to second-degree murder.

According to court records, Sherri Dirks, 52, negotiated a plea deal with prosecutors. Under the deal, Dirks entered a guilty plea to a second degree murder charge, and other murder charges Dirks was facing were dismissed. Additionally, the sentence Dirks will face will be capped at 19 years in prison.

The Menard County Sheriff's Office arrested Dirks on September 15, 2015, following a call to Athens Police regarding a "possible medical and domestic emergency" at Dirks' home. Upon arriving, Athens Police Officers found Sherrie's husband, Al Dirks, dead at the scene.

Dirks will be back in court for sentencing on March 31, 2017. We will provide more information as it becomes available.