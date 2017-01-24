Jacksonville group comes forward to claim $1 million lottery prize

JACKSONVILLE - In an update to a story WAND brought you last week, a group of 23 Jacksonville residents stepped forward to claim a $1 million Powerball prize that was won on January 18.

Illinois Lottery officials say group organizers Patrick Gibson and James Martin presented the winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center on Monday. Gibson, Martin, and 21 others pooled their money together and purchased Powerball tickets, including the winning ticket, from Bowl Inn in Jacksonville.

Each person will receive $43,478.26 before taxes. Additionally, Bowl Inn will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

