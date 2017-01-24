300 Below hosting fundraiser featuring meet-and-greet with racing champions

DECATUR - Central Illinois racing fans will have the opportunity to meet NASCAR Driver and ARCA 2014 Champion Mason Mitchell, as well as several Macon Speedway Champions during a special event on January 24.

The event, presented by 300 Below, Inc., will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Infusion, located at 2882 Dineen Street in Decatur. Attendees will be able to hear Mitchell discuss his championship season in 2014, his transition into ownership, and more.

From 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Mitchell will participate in an autograph session for children. Starting at 7:00 p.m., ticket holders will be able to participate in a special meet-and-greet and autograph session with Mitchell and the Macon Speedway Champions.

Additionally, attendees will have the chance to race Mitchell on a set of indoor adult Power Wheels. Appetizers will also be available for purchase, and a raffle for tickets to the Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and Illinois State Fair will be held.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door for $5, and proceeds from this event will benefit Macon Resources, Inc. and the Decatur YMCA. For more information about this event, click here.