Texas authorities arrest Danville men on drug-related charges

AMARILLO, TEXAS - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced two people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to transport dozens of pounds of drugs from Phoenix, Arizona to Danville, Illinois.

TDHS officials say a trooper stopped a 2016 Toyota Sienna on Interstate 40 at about 3:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the stop, police say a K9 unit was called, and a subsequent search led the officer to discover 190 pounds of marijuana and nearly 13 pounds of cocaine. The driver, identified as Irvin McNeil, 39, and the passenger, identified as Richard Brown, 34, were taken into custody. Both McNeil and Brown reside in Danville.

Both men are facing charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.