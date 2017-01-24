Decatur police arrest 1 following January 22 armed robbery

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND brought you yesterday, the Decatur Police Department has arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Family Video location on January 22.

Decatur police say the robbery happened at the Family Video in the 200 block of North 22nd Street at about 11:30 p.m. During the investigation into the robbery, Decatur police officers spoke with an employee present during the time of the robbery, who gave a description of the man involved in the robbery. When presented with a photo lineup of individuals that were similar to the given description, Decatur police say the employee positively identified Charles Overla, 38.

Overla was arrested in the 3100 block of North Charles Street on January 23. He is currently facing a preliminary charge of armed robbery. Overla is being held in Macon County Jail on $100,000 bond.

This robbery is still under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.