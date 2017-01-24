Governor Bruce Rauner Proposes Changes to Better Avoid Dangerous Drug Interactions

Springfield– Governor Bruce Rauner is calling for a strengthening of the Rules that oversee pharmacy consultations in Illinois. The goal is to increase pharmacy accountability and ensure public safety. The proposed rule changes to the Illinois Pharmacy Practice Act were submitted today for publication in the Illinois Register to begin the First Notice Period and take aim at ensuring Illinoisans are provided proper counsel on any potential drug interactions that may result from filling prescribed medicines. The changes will reduce medication error rates, including the harmful effects of adverse medication interactions, while providing the state with additional legal avenues in instances of non-compliance.

Governor Rauner says “These actions today represent additional safeguards that can be implemented quickly to hold pharmacists accountable in their duty to consult patients on potential drug interactions."

The proposed amendments submitted to the Illinois Register mandate pharmacists counsel patients on pertinent medication information, including potential drug interactions. It also adds a requirement for signage notifying customers of the above requirement and provides that failure of a pharmacist to provide counseling or attempts to circumvent counseling requirements constitutes unprofessional conduct.

“Ensuring patient safety is our primary focus as the state’s regulator of pharmacies and pharmacists,” said Bryan A. Schneider, IDFPR Secretary. “We believe the implementation of these proposed rule changes will assist our Department in better enforcement of current laws to help ensure the health, safety and welfare of the public.”