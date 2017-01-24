Decatur Area Arts Council to Present: Stories Within a Story Featuring BabyTalk Families

Decatur-The Decatur Area Arts Council presents Stories Within A Story featuring photographs of Baby Talk families by Kathy Locke. The exhibit is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Baby Talk organization. It will be on exhibit from February 3-27 in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center in downtown Decatur.

Local photographer, Kathy Locke, describes the Baby Talk organization as “a beautiful calico quilt connecting a variety of our community’s diverse fabric, all stitched together to bring love and warmth to our children.” With that image in mind, she has captured the stories and faces of families who have been touched by the program and its founder, Executive Director Claudia Quigg, who retired at the end of 2016.

The black and white portraits create a vintage or timeless feel to highlight the enduring and most basic of human relationships between the children and their caregivers. The accompanying stories affirm the spirit and commitment of each subject.

Kathy Locke is a Certified Professional Photographer, and founder of Child’s Play Photography in Decatur, IL. She specializes in portraiture of children and families, and is known for capturing the true personality of her subjects. Her career began after photographing her four children, whom she raised with her husband Jon. Kathy is a long time community volunteer, having served on the Boards of Baby Talk and Decatur Area Arts Council.

An opening reception, free to the public, will be held on Friday, February 3 from 5-7:30 pm during the First Friday Gallery Walk. Locke will speak about her images at 6 pm. The reception will include live music as well as complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages.