2017 Land of Lincoln Honor Flights Announced

SPRINGFIELD - First Three Land of Lincoln Honor Flights of Springfield are announced.

The flight dates are April 11th, May 23rd, and June 20th. Fall Flights are also being planned but have not been set.

All WWII and Korean War era Veterans who were on the waiting list have been contacted for the April flight along with some Vietnam era next on the list. Veterans applications continue to be accepted. Veteran or Guardian Applications may be obtained at the Land of Lincoln website.

The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) of Springfield Annual Meeting was canceled January 14th due it icy weather. A future meeting will be announced at a later date.

Fundraising for the LLHF kicks off with the Midwest Tribute to the King Shows Friday, February 3rd and Saturday February 4th. The shows are at the Route 66 Hotel and Conference Center in Springfield at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are available by contacting Andrea at 217-801-2549.