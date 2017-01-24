Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"

Oasis Day Center in Decatur is speaking out against giving panhandlers money. The Director of the homeless shelter, Todd Tuggle, says he knows the panhandlers of Decatur by name.

He says while a few may currently be without a residence, they do have access to food, clothing, and shelter.

Unfortunately, for most, he says money you give them will be spent feeding addictions to drugs and alcohol.

Tuggle stated once they get money, they buy drugs, then come to the shelter. He says he knows when they are on some kind of mind-altering substance.

"The activity of contributing to these folks is not helping them, it is hurting them. I care about them and I want to see the best for them, not the worst. [Saying not to give panhandlers money] is kind of my way of saying it's hurting, not helping. I love these people and care about these people. I want them to succeed," says Tuggle.

Tuggle suggests if you want to help people on the streets, instead donate to neighborhood organizations that help those in need.