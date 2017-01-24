Springfield Education Association reaches tentative agreement with District 186 Board of Education

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Education Association has announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the District 186 Board of Education.

The agreement, if ratified by the District 186 Board of Education, would bring a compromise in contract talks between teachers and the Board. If the agreement is ratified by both parties, details of the contract will be released.

In a news release, SEA officials say, "While it took a little longer to reach an agreement, both sides were able to meet and discuss in a professional manner the concerns and challenges facing our school district."

The Springfield Education Association represents more than 1,200 teachers.