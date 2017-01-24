ALDI store reopening in Jacksonville with fresh look

JACKSONVILLE – Thanks to input from customers, the Jacksonville ALDI store will reopen on Monday, February 6, with a new look.

O’Fallon division vice president for ALDI, Rob Jeffries, says the chain is excited to showcase the new look of the store and continue to help customers spend their money on products they’ll love.

“As important as price is, there’s only one way to attract and keep shoppers: You have to have quality products. When people try our ALDI exclusive brands, they are excited by the savings and impressed by the quality,” Jeffries adds.

Attn. ALDI fans! Next week we’re reopening a store in IL! Find more details here: https://t.co/JnSOehD0RA pic.twitter.com/ONdjJtSPU6 — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) January 20, 2017

The Jacksonville store will have a new look, offering a modern and convenient shopping environment featuring more room for customers’ favorite products, inviting colors, high ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials – such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

Officials explain the newly designed store is easier to navigate with easy-to-spot signage and prominent product prices. They say sections will also be cooler and feature healthy tips within the produce section along with “Dietitian’s Picks” – healthy products handpicked by leading nutrition experts, all making it even easier for families to make smart choices.

The newest location will be open from 9 AM to 8 PM, Monday through Sunday, at the store’s location on East Morton Avenue.

This grand reopening comes as ALDI plans to add an average of 130 new stores each year.