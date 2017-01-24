Carle will build new ambulatory surgery center

CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved plans to move certain Carle services to a new freestanding facility at Curtis and Staley Roads.

Carle officials announced Tuesday they will build a new ambulatory surgery center in southwest Champaign to meet the increasing need for care in the community. The new facility will have services moved from those offered at the Champaign SurgiCenter on Mattis Avenue. Many same-day surgeries will also be performed at the new facility.

Carle vice president for surgical services, Caleb Miller says he is thrilled to move forward with a new facility to accommodate the growing number of patients.

“We explained to the State Board the need to expand outpatient surgical capabilities in the region, with more people requiring this level of care,” Miller explains.

The new location will have more patient care space, including additional operating rooms, recovery space and staff work space. Ryan Porter, MD, Carle otolaryngologist and associate medical director for ambulatory surgery centers, says the 20-year-old facility wasn’t built for the types of surgery performed today.

“Outpatient surgery is now the standard of care for many more procedures, and those require larger operating rooms and support space,” Porter explains.

Carle reports the demand for outpatient surgery has increased significantly, with 17 percent more surgical volume at the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) over the last five years due to advances in surgery and an aging population with more chronic conditions.

The building will be located at the new Carle at The Fields development off Interstate 57 in Champaign. Construction is scheduled to begin later this spring with opening anticipated in 2019.