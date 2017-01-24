Illinois Senate Axes Sugar Tax, Moves Ahead with Modified Budget Package

Springfield- The Illinois Senate was busy on the third day of the 100th General Assembly, without actually taking a vote on any bills.

The Senate instead held subject matter hearing committees for the majority of the bills included in the package of budget bills. "This is a huge package with many, many moving parts, and I can't stress enough how interested we are in constructive feedback, to make this thing work." said Senator Christine Radogno (R)-Minority Leader. "What do we mean by make this thing work? First and foremost our goal is to get the state to a point where we have a balanced budget moving forward."

Members of the Senate heard from opponents of the various bills in the package on their reasons for the opposition, with a goal of taking that criticism and working it to modify the bills to something that can be agreed on by many. This included long discussions on a property tax freeze, workers compensation, and pensions. The Senate Executive Committee decided to hold discussion on the minimum wage increase until amendments had been made to that bill.

The Senate also made changes to the bill that would have taxed sugary drinks one cent per ounce. Instead, the Senate added an amendment to that bill that took that proposal off the table. In its place was a Business Opportunity Tax. This bill would require an additional tax from Illinois businesses depending on the payroll totals for that business. For example, a business who pays less than $100,000 per year to employees would pay an annual tax of $225, while a multi-million dollar company would have an annual tax of $15,000. This bill would also increase the income tax rate to 4.99% and add an excise tax to things such as laundry, storage and amusement.

The Senate will present the package of bills for a floor vote if both sides approve of the bills. However, amendments to some of these bills could be heard in a committee before heading to the floor for a vote.

It is still unsure when this package of bills will be taken to the floor for a vote.