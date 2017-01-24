Fraternal Order of Police and Rauner Administration come to agreement

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced Tuesday that his administration has reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police.

The agreement is between Rauner’s administration and the command council that represents Illinois State Police captains and lieutenants. Now, the agreement will go to the full union for ratification.

“Through good faith negotiations, we were able to reach a compromise with the Command Council on a contract that is fair to both state employees and taxpayers,” says Rauner General Counsel, Dennis Murashko.

Murashko adds that the Rauner Administration has now successfully reached 20 innovative collective bargaining agreements with public employee unions.

This latest agreement will include a merit pay system with a temporary, four-year wage freeze. The Administration notes they look forward to building on their partnership with the FOP Command Council in serving the citizens of Illinois.