Pillsbury Mills Saga: Relief for Residents

Pillsbury Mills Saga: Relief for ResidentsPosted:
/
Most Popular Stories
-
Two Men Arrested for Indecent Solicitation in Decatur
A Michigan man and a Decatur man have been arrested in separate indecent solicitation cases Wednesday.
-
Suspect in 2009 beating death found guilty again
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A jury found Elliott T. Murphy guilty for the murder of one man and attempted murder of another in 2009.
-
Heavy rain to impact central Illinois over the weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Rain chances return Friday and continue thru Sunday night. The heaviest rains look to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rainfall totals could range from 4" to 5" inches before wrapping up early Monday morning. Areas west of I-55 will see a little less with between 2" to 3" inches. A Flash Flood Watch will take effect Friday evening and run through Sunday for most of central Illinois. Stay tuned to WAND for more forecast u...
-
Decatur's Heathcock has new mission this time around at nationals
DECATUR -- At 132 pounds, Dalton Heathcock packs the kind of punch you'd expect from a boxer twice, three times his size. Fellow Soy City fighter Jordan Maxey literally is three times Heathcock's size, and can corroborate that. Maxey has been helping the 26-year-old Heathcock train as he prepares for the biggest event of his young boxing career: Golden Glove nationals in Lafayette, Louisiana the week of May 1. Heathcock just claimed his fourth Golden Glove title in St. Louis and is ...
-
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
-
Lead found in DPS drinking water
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A local school is taking a proactive approach to make sure water is safe for children.
-
Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting
Police are investigating a deadly crash and shooting from Tuesday evening in Springfield.
-
Meridian's Getz leaps over obstacles on track and in life
MACON -- Meridian junior Cameron Getz is flat-out explosive. Whether beating defenses to the edge on a bootleg in football, blowing past defenders on the basketball court or plowing ahead in a relay race in track, Getz has the kind of speed and quickness kids dream about. But that's not even mentioning his best sport: high jump, in which his personal best of 6 feet, 8 inches will put him in contention for the state title. Even more amazing is the fact he soars over bars as tall as ...
-
I-72 hit and run victim finally speaks
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- In early February Chris Moore's life changed in a split second. Chris Moore was towing for Billingsley Enterprises when he was struck by a car on the side of I-72, that car took off immediately after hitting him. Moore said, "it's like a flash and you just feel this car on top of you, and then once it went past and I looked down, my foot was turned the wrong direction and laying flat." He suffered numerous injuries including a broken leg, a crac...
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur's Heathcock has new mission this time around at nationals
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Lead found in DPS drinking water
-
-
Illini land 'Mr. Basketball' Mark Smith
Motorcyclist remembered for service to our country
Central Illinois Treasures: Industrial Design
-
ISP investigating deadly crashes, 3 lives lost
-
Decatur police investigating truck vs. motorcycle crash
-
Clueless In Springfield - Ignoring Legislative Costs
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.