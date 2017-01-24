Pillsbury Mills Saga: Relief for Residents

SPRINGFIELD- It's been an ongoing issue since the Pillsbury Mills Plant shut down more than a decade ago. As of Tuesday evening the U.S EPA finally stepped in to handle the health hazard that has been left vacant for years.

Beginning in early February, crews will begin the process of cleaning up the hazardous and cancer causing material from outside the 18 acre area working their way inside to complete the task that will take 6 months to complete and will cost $1.8 million in funding.

U.S. EPA, Project Manager Kevin Turner said, "once I came in and looked at it I said yes this meets our criteria, and what is our criteria well its hazardous material that affect human health and the environment."

The building will be left standing but all of the asbestos and other hazardous material will be removed from the site. Full time security will be provided and there will be air monitoring equipment in place to ensure the dust that travels outside of the perimeter does not have any hazardous material in it.

To keep track of the projects time line visit the link.