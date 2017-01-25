Storm Spotter Talks and Training Schedule Released

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – It’s never too early to start to prepare for severe weather. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has released its schedule of storm spotter classes, times and locations.

Cold air is on the way in and it’s hard to think about severe weather. The National Weather Service wants you to always be prepared! If you have an interest in severe weather or just want to learn more, storm spotter classes are offered all across central Illinois. Storm spotters play a vital role in the warning process helping provide timely information. The National Weather Services recommends seasoned spotters take refresher classes at least every 2 to 3 years.

The classes usually last between two to two and a half hours and are free of charge! If you can’t make it to a class in your area, no worries, you don’t have to be a resident of that area to attend. Most locations don’t require an RSVP unless noted. You will learn what to look for when out in a storm, what to report and how to safely view storms.

Here is a link to a list of classes; times, dates and locations. More locations will be added in the coming weeks. http://www.weather.gov/ilx/spotter#schedule