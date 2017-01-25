Tuesday Night High School Highlight Zone: 1/24

Isaiah Bond and St. Teresa rode a barrage of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to a win over Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday. Isaiah Bond and St. Teresa rode a barrage of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to a win over Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday.

BOYS

Non-conference
Teutopolis 76, Mt. Zion 69
Monticello 54, Warrensburg-Latham 50
St. Theresa 45, Maroa-Forsyth 34
Central A&M 59, Carlinville 46
Greenville 62, Pana 54 (conference game: South Central)

Little Okaw Valley (Northwest) Tournament
(3) Okaw Valley 58, (2) Argenta-Oreana 45 (Semifinals)
(1) LSA 69, (5) Sangamon Valley 52 (Semifinals)
(1) LSA vs. (3) Okaw Valley (Championship, 8 p.m. Friday)
(6) ALAH 74, (4) Arcola 72 (OT) (Fifth Place Game)

GIRLS

Non-conference
St. Anthony 46, ALAH 42

Central Illinois Conference Tournament
St. Theresa 49, Central A&M 41 (OT) (Semifinals)
Tuscola 54, Sullivan 41 (Semifinals)
 

