Mattoon man facing multiple charges after leading officers on a chase

MATTOON - A Mattoon man is facing multiple charges after allegedly violating his bail bond and leading officers on a chase.

Mattoon police say Joshua Metcalf, 37, was arrested at about 2:01 p.m. on January 24 in the 1000 block of Rudy Avenue. Officers say Metcalf allegedly violated his bail bond by going to an address that he was banned from via court order, and that he allegedly attempted to elude police in a car. Once officers took Metcalf into custody, Mattoon police say they discovered that Metcalf allegedly did not have a driver's license or insurance for the vehicle, and allegedly also had open alcohol in the vehicle.

Metcalf is facing preliminary charges of violation of bail bond, fleeing and attempting to elude police, no valid driver's license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

