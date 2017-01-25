Charleston man arrested for burglary, potentially facing charges in 11 other burglaries

CHARLESTON - The Charleston Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened at the Culligan Water Conditioning building on January 24.

Charleston police say officers came across an open door at the building at approximately 12:27 a.m. Upon investigation, officers say they discovered a man, identified as Tyler Wehr, 29, inside the building. Wehr was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of burglary, and was subsequently interviewed by the Charleston Police Department's Investigations unit.

Following the interview, Charleston police say they are seeking additional charges in connection with a string of burglaries that happened throughout the city in recent weeks. The list of locations include:

- St. Charles Borromeo Church (two times)

- Otterbein Church

- First Christian Church

- Charleston Transitional Facility

- Culligan Water Conditioning (two times)

- Embarrass Area Water District (two times)

- All American Realty

- A passenger vehicle on North 11th Street

The investigation into these incidents are ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.