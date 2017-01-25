Open Scene Urbana workshops kick off February 24

URBANA - A Champaign-based music producer who has worked with Prince, Coolio, Chuck D, and other artists will lead the first Open Scene Urbana workshop on February 24 and 26.

The workshops, hosted by the City of Urbana and the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center and funded through a National Endowment for the Arts grant, will be held at 202 South Broadway Avenue. The Urbana Public Arts Commission selected Derek Linzy to host the first workshop, with Andrea Perkins, Mother Nature, and Hill L. Waters hosting future workshops.

During Linzy's workshops, he will share skills and tips acquired during his 15-year career to help participants create and record music. The public is invited to learn more about Linzy's experiences in producing music from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on February 24, and from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on February 26, the 12 participants in the workshop will showcase the skills learned during the workshop.

For more information about Open Scene Urbana, email blairebonysmith@ucimc.org.