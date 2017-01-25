Gov. Rauner urging lawmakers to compromise on budget, reforms during State of the State Address

SPRINGFIELD - In his State of the State Address, Governor Bruce Rauner called for bipartisan cooperation to help realize his Administration's key goals this year.

Governor Rauner listed his key goals as making Illinois the most ethical and efficient state in the country, investing in education in Illinois, and to make Illinois more attractive to job creators while boosting the state's economy. Governor Rauner added that the goals have begun to be accomplished, but "much remains to be done."

Governor Rauner spoke of progress made in the past two years, which includes eliminating "patronage hires" at the Illinois Department of Transportation, modernizing and streamlining government departments and programs, the use of technology to battle Medicaid fraud and abuse, and the increase in funding Kindergarten-through-12th Grade schools receive.

Governor Rauner also touched on criminal justice reform in Illinois, stating that juvenile justice population has been reduced by 49 percent, and that two IDOC facilities in Murphysboro and Kewanee have been repurposed as "life skill centers to help non-violent offenders return to the work force more effectively."

Incidents of violence in Chicago were mentioned, with Governor Rauner saying "we can and must find solutions to curb the violence." Efforts mentioned in the Address included making sure all students are treated equally, regardless of economic background, putting vocational training back into high schools to help students create a path to a career, and to give parents more choices for their children's education.

Governor Rauner also urged lawmakers to come together and work on passing a balanced budget, while acknowledging recent progress of that goal in the Illinois Senate.

"It's heartening to see the Senate coming together on a bipartisan basis to acknowledge these changes are needed. Let’s build on that cooperation to achieve a truly balanced budget and changes that really move the needle on job creation and property tax relief," said Governor Rauner.

Lawmakers were also encouraged to pass pro-jobs reforms. In closing, Governor Rauner encouraged all lawmakers to work together for the benefit of the state.

"Illinois is home. All of us love it here. Ultimately, we all want the same things for our home – good jobs, strong schools and safe communities – it’s just a question of respecting each other’s views on how we get there. If we negotiate in good faith, we can move Illinois forward as a state which is both competitive and compassionate. Now, let’s work together to get the job done."