Danville police make arrest in January 15 armed robbery

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that happened on the city's northeast side on January 15.

Danville police say the armed robbery happened in the 500 block of Plum Street. No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery. Following an investigation into the incident, detectives identified Kaywon Marshall, 20, as a suspect in the robbery.

On January 24, Danville police arrested Marshall in the 600 block of North Vermilion Street. Marshall is facing a preliminary charge of armed robbery, and is being held at the Vermilion County Public Safety Building on $250,000 bond.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.