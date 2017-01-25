Chicago man arrested on drug charges in Springfield following Crime Stoppers tip

SPRINGFIELD - A Chicago man is facing multiple drug charges after a Crime Stoppers tip led to his arrest in Springfield Tuesday evening.

According to the preliminary investigation into this incident, Springfield Police Department Proactive Crime Unit (PAC) officers received a tip that a man, identified as Handel Reed, 35, was allegedly traveling from Chicago to Springfield via Amtrak with about a pound of marijuana.

PAC officers say they confirmed that Reed was a passenger on that train, and that Reed was spotted exiting the train with a black bag and leaving the area in a taxi. Officers stopped the taxi at 11th and Adams Streets, and an ISP K9 unit was called in. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found the bag Reed was seen exiting the train with, and allegedly found about 465 grams of suspected marijuana and 59 suspected ecstasy pills.

Reed was taken into custody, and faces preliminary charges of manufacture/delivery of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.