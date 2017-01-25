Capelli's Studio and Spa Business Watch

DECATUR - Capelli's Studio and Spa in Decatur to add Barber service for men in March. Owner Nichole Corrington says, "basically we started 8 years ago in a 900 square foot building and now we are in a 4-thousand square foot facility. We are a hidden gem and want Decatur to know who and where we are as customer service is our number one priority." Capelli's is at 345 East Ash Avenue near Wal Mart North. Open at the new location for a year and six months, Capelli's is able to offer an array of services including message therapy, hair styling-coloring and extensions, nails, pedicures, facials, and even 3-D and 4-D ultra sounds in the Sweet Pea studio. They also offer cuts for men and services just for them. A Barber Service will begin in March. Capelli's Studio and Spa can be reached at 217-233-4233 or find them on online or on Facebook. The business was featured in the Wand Business Watch Wednesday.