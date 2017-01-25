Springfield police investigating January 23 armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a series of armed robberies that happened during the evening hours of January 23.

Springfield police say two incidents happened between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. near Bond Street and North Grand Avenue. In each incident, women were robbed by a black male, who allegedly used a handgun to strike the victims in their face. One of the victims required hospitalization due to injuries sustained. The suspect in these incidents was described as standing about 5'9" tall, and had a muscular build.

Additionally, a third armed robbery saw a suspect with a similar description rob a pizza delivery driver in the 600 block of West Capitol. At this time, Springfield police say it is not known if these robberies are related.

If you have any information regarding these robberies, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. We will provide more information as it becomes available.