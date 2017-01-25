Decatur Public Schools seeing fake checks on their account

Someone is writing fake checks on the Decatur Public School's account. The school district says that someone has tried to defraud their account five times in the past two months. Fortunately, they were not successful.

With today's technology, it's easy to snap a picture of a check to make a deposit with your cell phone.

The school district says they pay for supplies with checks, which have their account and bank's routing number on them. People are making copies of their checks and cashing them.

"We clear the checks every morning and when we cleared the checks, we noticed the checks that came through didn't look like our checks. They didn't have the district logo and they didn't have the bank logo. We immediately contacted the bank and they worked with us. We were able to deny the checks, therefore, the checks did not clear our account and the district is not out of any funds," explains Rhonda Thornton, the Grant Administrator for Decatur Public Schools.

Thornton also says the fake checks were a different color and found the checks because of the inconsistent check numbers.

The school district is working with Hickory Point Bank. The bank says they can't talk about specific clients, but they have seen an increase in fraudulent activity.