Local Lawmakers React to State of the State

Springfield- Everyone must work together, that was the theme of Governor Rauner's State of the State, it was something that both Republicans and Democrats agreed with.

However, while both sides did agree that there must be bipartisanship, local Democrats say they have heard this from the Governor before. "These are things that we have heard from the Governor before, we are now just two years down the road, so what we need to focus on is a budget and it needs to be balanced and it needs to be permanent and that's going to require a Government compromise. The Governor said he is willing to do it and again I want to see actions that the Governor said he was willing to do today." said Senator Andy Manar (D)-Bunker Hill.

"He talked about bipartisanship he talked about compromise, working together, negotiating and I believe in all those things I'm just not exactly seeing that happen and we got to make that happen to move forward." added Representative Sue Scherer (D)-Decatur.

Republicans say that the only way a budget deal will be reached is if both sides of the aisle work together. "The General Assembly is Democratic, he is a Republican. Neither side can get exactly what they want and they have to compromise because the status quo is unacceptable." said Representative Bill Mitchell (R)-Forsyth.

While Republicans and Democrats are saying that they must work together to solve the state's budget issues, only time will tell if that actually happens.