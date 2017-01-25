Crisis Nursery receives large donation for building expansion

URBANA - Crisis Nursery has received two donations totaling $300,000. The donations will complete fundraising for its recent building expansion.

The money was given by the Liautaud Family Foundation and an anonymous donor. This is the first-ever donation made by the Liautaud Family Foundation, established in December of 2016 by Jimmy John Liautaud, Jimmy John's owner, founder, & chairman, and his wife, Leslie.

The Liautauds learned of the Nursery's need to complete its $1.9 million capital campaign from the anonymous donor. The Liautaud Family foundation agreed to make a gift of $200,000 in conjunction with the anonymous donor's gift of $100,000.

When asked how the donation came about, Jimmy John Liautaud said, "Leslie and I have three beautiful children. Family is everything to us, so when I got the call about the Crisis Nursery's financial shortfall, Leslie and I said, 'We're in! Boom, the deal was done!" Life can get tough for folks and sometimes people need some help. The Crisis Nursery provides that help to keep families together."

Crisis Nursery still has not received $285,000 from a State of Illinois DCEO grant that was awarded for the expansion in 2009. The promised funds spurred the expansion project initially, but were frozen due to the lack of a state budget.

Angie Hatfield Marker, Crisis Nursery's Director of Development and Communications said, "We are so very grateful to Jimmy John, Leslie and the Liautaud family and to this anonymous donor for their generous donations. Their commitment to our community continues to be incredible and their faith in our organization's mission to prevent child abuse and neglect in Champaign County is so appreciated by all of us at the Nursery, most especially those children and families using our programs and services."

Crisis Nursery is the only emergency-based child care facility in Champaign County open 24 hours, 365 days a year for the entire community to access with no fees or income eligibility. In addition to safe shelter for children, ages birth through six, the Nursery also provides family support and parenting education to strengthen parenting skills and confidence. The Nursery's Safe Children program is available for families who are experiencing a crisis or emergency and no other resources are available to help.