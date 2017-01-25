Crisis Nursery receives large donation for building expansion

Crisis Nursery receives large donation for building expansionPosted:
2 arrested for sending marijuana through mail
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two men have been arrested for trafficking marijuana across state lines, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Man arrested for threatening ex, shooting her horse
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun before turning it on her horse and firing a shot.
Two Men Arrested for Indecent Solicitation in Decatur
A Michigan man and a Decatur man have been arrested in separate indecent solicitation cases Wednesday.
I-72 hit-and-run victim finally speaks
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- In early February Chris Moore's life changed in a split second.
Prime Sole suspects arrested after multi-state robbery spree
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are in custody after last week’s attempted armed robbery at Prime Sole in Effingham.
Judges seal warrants related to arrest of 'Bachelor' star
Judges are sealing warrants that allowed police to obtain blood and urine samples from "The Bachelor" Chris Soules and to enter his home after a fatal crash.
WAND Interactive Radar
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
Road Rage Victim Remembered
Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – The victim of an apparent road rage killing in Springfield is being remembered by a friend who says he was excited to learn his girlfriend is pregnant.
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and battery of a person.
