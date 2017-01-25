Health department: It's not too late to get flu shot

IROQUOIS COUNTY- Influenza activity is increasing nationwide and in Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, many counties throughout the state are seeing more influenza-like illnesses (100°F or higher fever plus cough and/or sore throat), an increase in flu-related intensive care unit admissions, and more people testing positive for the flu.

Influenza is spread mainly when people with the flu cough or sneeze. The flu can cause mild to severe illness and can even result in hospitalizations or death. People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease, and people 65 years and older.

“It is not too late to get a flu shot,” said Vonda Pruitt, RN, Director of Nursing and Social Services at the Iroquois County Public Health Department. “The flu season usually peaks between December and February and continues until May. It is important to protect yourself and those around you against flu viruses, and the flu vaccine can help you do that.” .

The Iroquois County Public Health Department, located in the Administrative Building at 1001 E Grant Street, Watseka, has flu vaccines available to the public on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $35 per dose. If you have coverage for the flu vaccine through Medicare or one of the following listed insurance companies, the Iroquois County Public Health Department can bill them directly.