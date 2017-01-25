Family members speak about man killed by police

SPRINGFIELD - As a state police investigation continues in to the fatal shooting of a man by a Springfield police officer, the man's family speaks out. They believe Daniel Rogers mental health issues led to the fight with the officer.

WAND-TV spoke to the family and a community group hoping to prevent another scenario like the one Monday.

To many, mental illness is a prison of their own mind.

"I feared for something like this to happen, Johanna Rogers Daniels sister said. “We stated please keep him please get him help what are other options we can do to help him out,"

27-year-old Daniel Rogers whose family says suffered with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was shot and killed after he fought with a Springfield police officer.

"All these other times he never reacted out towards the police officer during the times they were in contact with him before, " said Johanna.

The grass roots organization Faith Coalition for the Common Good is focused on raising awareness about mental disorders.

"They've got to have more housing and help and care for these people,” Vanessa Knox with the Faith Coalition said. “They've also got to have more case workers to get them on board. So, of these people when they are being released from prison they don't anywhere to go they don't have the insurance to get the medicine they need. You go a few days without the medication and you have situations like this.”

The group attempted to talk to police about the issue hours before the fight on Carpenter Street.

"We need to have some more awareness for mental illness for the medical community and with law enforcement, said Regie Dale also with the Faith Coalition. “That way they know how to deal with a person who has a mental illness.

Daniels family hopes by telling their story, others will receive the treatment they need.

"There can be hope for your family members to get help. We did try to get Danny help but you can force somebody, " said Michelle Eggleston-Diaz Daniel’s cousin.

"My brother and I and uncle Mike, we were all here to help him daily to get through this,” said Johanna.