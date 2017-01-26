Tri-City/Sangamon Valley girls chasing history in spotless start

BUFFALO -- They're becoming the four most feared letters in girls high school basketball: TCSV.



19 times this season, the Tri-City/Sangamon Valley Tornadoes have walked on the court, and 19 times they've walked off winners.



Here's the magic formula: It starts with one of Central Illinois' top players regardless of school size. Senior forward Ashley Ford is headed to Olivet Nazarene next season, where she'll bring her active motor, 6-foot-2 frame and 19 points, 9 rebounds per game. Alongside her is an equally potent force on the glass in junior forward Aubrey Hunt, who averages 12 points and 9 rebounds per game.



But last season, the Tornadoes fell in the early goings of the playoffs. They were a six seed in their sectional and fell 56-29 to No. 2 seed Havana the regional semifinals. Something had to happen to get that group to its current stratospheric status, and it wasn't just development from Ford and Hunt, as dominant as the "Twin Towers" have been.



The Tornadoes needed a catalyst, and they found one in a point guard who was in 8th grade just months ago. Freshman Ashlyn Sturdy took the reigns from Day One and hasn't looked back, earning the respect of her teammates and averaging about 10 points per game.



Mix in an enthusiastic 24-year-old head coach in Tony Nika, and you have 19-0. Nika has been groomed his whole life for this -- his grandfather is legendary Lanphier boys coach Bob Nika, who led the Lions from 1974-1993, and his father is former Rochester girls coach Robin Nika.



Could history be converging in Buffalo, Mechanicsburg, Dawson, Niantic and Harristown? Time will tell.



To hear from Nika and Ford on how the program's pursuit of its first state championship has been special, click the video above.