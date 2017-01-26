Illini stifle Iowa; Redbirds race out to 9-0

Click the video above for all the highlights from Illinois' 76-64 win over Iowa, plus Illinois State's ninth Missouri Valley Conference win, a 71-66 victory over Indiana State.



Illini quick hits:

+ Illinois freshman point guard Te'Jon Lucas gets first career start (6 points, 6 assists, 2 steals in 27 minutes)

+ Champaign's Michael Finke leads Illini (13-8, 3-5) with 17 points

+ Decatur native Christian Williams posts 7 points in 16 minutes for Iowa (feature on Williams coming Thursday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.)



Redbird quick hits:

+ Illinois State (17-4, 9-0) shoots just 40.8 percent from the floor but holds Indiana State to 42.1 percent shooting and hits 24 free throws (out of 33) in a grind-it-out win

+ Phil Fayne and Deontae Hawkins led the Redbirds with 19 points (Hawkins adds 12 rebounds) while Paris Lee contributed 18 points and 6 assists to go with a perfect 8-for-8 night from the free throw line