Charleston Police investigating January 24 robbery

CHARLESTON - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on the city's west side Tuesday morning.

Charleston police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Monroe Avenue at about 11:42 a.m. for a report of a robbery. Upon arriving, officers say they spoke with the victim, who reported having her wallet taken after a brief struggle with a man. Several officers searched the area for the man, but were unable to locate him.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, standing no taller than 6', with dirty blonde hair in a style similar to a "bowl cut," scruffy facial hair, and blue or green eyes. The suspect was described as wearing a dark-colored pull-over sweatshirt, blue jeans, and Nike-style dark tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (866) 345-8488. We will provide more information as it becomes available.