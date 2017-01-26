Heartland Dental employees donate stuffed animals to pediatric program at local hospital

EFFINGHAM - Dozens of stuffed animals have been donated to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital's Hugs and Cuddles Program, which helps alleviate the anxiety of children visiting the hospital.

HSHS St. Anthony's officials say Heartland Dental's recent stuffed animal collection drive was a success, bringing in 90 stuffed animals and $900 to be used to purchase more stuffed animals. The drive was started by Heartland Dental employees Kylie Fehrenbacher and Tracey Warren as part of a service project at their company.

The Hugs and Cuddles program gives the stuffed animals to anxious children who visit the emergency room, are having a CT scan or x-ray, or are facing surgery. Officials say each child gets to take their stuffed animal home to remind them of their bravery.

For more information about programs offered at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, click here.